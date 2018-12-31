Poster exhibition on relevance of Bhagavad Gita to be held in Dubai

Dubai, Dec 31: A poster exhibition on the relevance of the Bhagavad Gita will be held here this week as part of the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The two-day exhibition which starts on January 4 will promote thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and also showcase a variety of handcrafted Khadi products.

The exhibition 'Gita Intelligence' is being organised as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, said the Indian Consulate General in Dubai, which is organising the exhibition.

It will showcase the sustainable, inclusive and enriching strategies for success and fulfilment in life and living, enshrined in the 5000-year-old scripture, it said in a statement. The exhibition is about tapping the infinite potential of the 'Self', be it at workplace, home or in the society in general, the statement said.

The participants will experience the concepts, strategies outlined in the Gita through the eyes of Gandhi in a practical and rational manner, it said.

