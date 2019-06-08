  • search
    PM Modi to be conferred with Maldives' highest honour

    By PTI
    Male, June 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during his visit to the country, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid announced on Saturday.

    Modi will reach the Indian Ocean archipelago on Saturday in his first bilateral visit after retaining power in the Lok Sabha polls.

    Maldives welcomes PM Modi (Image courtesy - Twitter/@MEAIndia)
    "The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, Foreign Minister Shahid said on Twitter.

    "President @ibusolih has announced his decision to confer on PM of India H.E. @narendramodi the Maldives highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, "The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during PM's visit today. Namaskar, Swagatham," Shahid tweeted.

    Prime Minister Modi Friday said his visit to the Maldives reflects the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

    Modi said India considers the country as a valued partner with whom it shares deep bonds of history and culture. The prime minister visited the Maldives in November to attend President Ibrahim Solih's swearing-in ceremony.

    The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year. However, ties were back on track under Solih's presidency.

