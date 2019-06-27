  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi invokes Gandhiji's three wise monkeys to underline strong India-Japan ties

    By PTI
    |

    Kobe, Jun 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invoked the three wise monkeys from Mahatma Gandhi's teachings to underline the strong bond between India and Japan.

    PM Modi invokes Gandhijis three wise monkeys to underline strong India-Japan ties
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by the Indian community on his arrival, to attend the G-20 Summit, in Osaka, Japan, on June 27, 2019. (PTI)

    "When we talk about India's relations with the world, Japan assumes an important place," Modi, who is in Japan to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from Friday, told an enthusiastic Indian community at Kobe.

    "Our relations with Japan are centuries old. We have respect for each other's cultures. This is because of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi)...We all have heard his saying -- 'bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho' (see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil). But very people know that the genesis of the three monkeys he chose to spread the message is in the 17th century Japan," he said.

    [ 130 crore people formed 'Mazboot Sarkar': PM Modi in Japan]

    The three monkeys are Mizaru, covering his eyes, who sees no evil; Kikazaru, covering his ears, who hears no evil; and Iwazaru, covering his mouth, who speaks no evil. "There are a few points in our language too that bind us together," Modi said. Citing some examples, he said, "What we call 'dhyan' (meditation) in India is called 'Zen' in Japan and what we call 'seva' (service) in India is also called 'seva' in Japan."

    PTI

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi g20 summit japan india

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue