Looking forward to review progress of India's bi-lateral relations: PM as he heads to G20 Summit

PM Modi in Bali for G20 Summit, bilateral meetings with key world leaders

Bali, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bali on Monday for the G20 Summit and hold bilateral meetings on its sidelines with key leaders on pressing global issues.

The G20 summit which will begin on Tuesday morning will be attended by world leaders like US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among heads from 20 countries and the European Union who make up the group.

"Halo Indonesia. Arrived in Bali to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to having discussions with world leaders on global issues," PM Modi tweeted in the Indonesian language.

"During the Bali Summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 Leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will meet with Leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them. I look forward to addressing the Indian community in Bali at a Reception on 15 November 2022," PM Modi said in his departure note.

"​In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year," he added.

"During my interactions at the G20 Summit, I will highlight India's achievements, and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges. India's G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future", which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all," he added.

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 20:59 [IST]