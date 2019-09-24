  • search
    Modi meets Trump; US President calls PM 'Father on India'

    By Vishal S
    |

    New York, Sep 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on sidelines of the 74th session of the UNGA in New York on Tuesday. This is the second meeting between the two leaders in the last three days.

    The meeting comes two days after the US president shared dais with Prime Minister Modi at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston.

    Image courtesy - PMO/Twitter
    Image courtesy - PMO/Twitter

    Trump was several questions on terrorism and Pakistan by the reporters.

    "I am thankful to Trump that he came to Houston. He is my friend but he is also a good friend of India," PM Modi said.

    Trump seemed to dodge specific questions on ISI's involvement in terrorism and said "PM Modi will take care of it."

    Prime Minister Modi said that after coming to power, he had three bilateral talks with Trump in four months.

    "Fruitful discussions on many issues. Between the oldest and the largest democracy, this kind of nearness is appreciated," Modi said.

    Trump called Modi a rockstar and likened the Prime Minister to legendary American rock and roll icon Elvis Presley. Trump also called Modi 'Father on India'.

    The US President expressed hope that Prime Minister Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan would resolve issues through talks.

    "It will be great if they can work out something on Kashmir," Trump said.

    Just before his address at the UNGA, Trump again offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

