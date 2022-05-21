PM Modi congratulates Labor Party leader for win in Australian election

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese on his party's election win. Taking to twitter PM Modi said that he looked forward to working with him for further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

    PM Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @AlboMP for the victory of the Australian Labor Party, and your election as the Prime Minister! I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region."

    Barry O'Farrell, Australia's High Commissioner to India, tweeted, "Australia's Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese is no stranger to India having travelled the country as a backpacker in 1991 and led a parliamentary delegation in 2018. During the campaign he committed to deepen economic, strategic and people-to-people links."

    Albanese will be sworn in as the prime minister after his Labour Party clinched its first electoral win since 2007.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 22:01 [IST]
