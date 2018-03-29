Playboy Magazine deactivates Facebook page

Playboy Magazine has deactivated its Facebook main page in the wake of the Facebook data leak scandal. Playboy becomes the latest company to delete the Facebook page. Playboy's chief creative officer and son of the magazine's founder, Cooper Hefner tweeted, "We are stepping away from Facebook."

The company's statement read: 'Facebook's content guidelines and corporate policies' continued to contradict Playboy's values. Hefner says that Facebook has been a 'sexually repressive' platform but the company has taken the step now because of the recent reports of Facebook meddling with some 50 millions user data during US elections 2016."

"For years, it has been difficult for Playboy to express our values on Facebook due to its strict content and policy guidelines. We have been faced with the only alternative being to alter Playboy's voice in order to meet Facebook's views of what is and is not appropriate on its platform," Playboy stated in its press release.

"While that has challenged our business objectives and the ability to reach our audience in an authentic way, the recent news about Facebook's alleged mismanagement of users' data has solidified our decision to suspend our activity on the platform at this time. There are more than 25 million fans who engage with Playboy via our various Facebook pages, and we do not want to be complicit in exposing them to the reported practices. That is why we have announced that we will be leaving Facebook's platform, deactivating the Playboy accounts that Playboy Enterprises manages directly. Playboy has always stood for personal freedom and the celebration of sex. Today we take another step in that ongoing fight."

We are stepping away from Facebook pic.twitter.com/4yFIdk2eDE — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) March 28, 2018

