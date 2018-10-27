People waiting for legal migration to be allowed soon: Trump

US President Donald Trump

"A vote for Democrats is a vote for open borders and a vote for tax hikes...I think I would be a failed politician if I had to really promote open borders. Everybody comes in...We pay for all of the things we just went over," he said.

Migrants against the role of Trump

Justifying his decision to deploy military on the southern border with Mexico to stop a caravan of several thousand people from Latin American to enter the US illegally, he said, "I want them to come into our country, but they have to come in legally and they have to come in through merit system."

Immigrants fighting for their rights

A caravan of people, estimated to be between 5,000 and 7,000 from three Latin American countries -- El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, is headed for the US.

It also includes some people from South Asia, according to some media reports. "We have millions and millions of people right now on line, they have been waiting, sometimes (since) 10 years...they did it right...they signed every paper. They are waiting proudly on line. They are going to be admitted soon," Trump said.

Trump slammed democrats for open door policy

He said it is unfair to those who are waiting for years to have people just walk across a border. Slamming the Democratic leadership for their open-door policy on immigration, Trump said, "Their laws are no good...we have laws that are the laughingstock of the world because of the Democrats."

Under the existing policy, illegal immigrants are caught and released, he said, adding that the system of visa lottery and chain migration also do not make any sense.

It is to be noted that Trump who usually expresses hatred towards migrants earlier termed them as "animals" and also incurred their wrath for introducing zero tolerance policy. For someone who wanted them to return back to their respective places, this decision would provide a breather of sorts for them.

