    Paris nude restaurant set to shut because there are not enough customers

    Paris, Jan 10: For the naturists, this is a bad news. After running for little over one year, Paris-based café O'Naturel is set to shut in February because it is not getting enough customers despite good reviews.

    The café is unique for people dine there by shedding all their clothes but financial hardships are now pushing its twin founders - Mike and Stephane Saada - to shut it. The unique restaurant in East Paris had opened in November 2017 amid a lot of publicity and now, the disappointed naturists are making a beeline to experience the unique experience for one last time.

    After entering the restaurant, people have to leave their mobile phones along with the clothes in the cloakroom so that no mischief is done with fellow customers. The diners are also provided with sleepers though women are given the option to have their heels on. Women clients are known to make up 40 per cent of the eatery's clientele. O'Naturel (a distortion of the the French phrase for "naked") was seen as a boost to naturism in France which is seen as a top global destination for nude tourism. Four million people holiday 'au naturel' or 'naked' in France every year and there have been more initiatives to make country friendlier for naturists.

    February 16 is the date when the restaurant shuts.

    Thursday, January 10, 2019, 16:34 [IST]
