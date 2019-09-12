Pakistan wants ‘third party mediation’ in India’s internal matter: Qureshi

Islamabad, Sep 11: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi once again claimed that third party intervention is the only way out to resolve Kashmir issue.

Qureshi said,''Bilateral talks between India and Pakistan not possible. Third party reconciliation is the only option between the two countries.''

Pakistan has repeatedly been cornered in international forums over the Kashmir matter, be it at the United Nations or with the United States. Barring China, no country has extended cooperation to the Islamic nation in its bid to malign India.

Qureshi's statement has come even though Islamabad has been left red-faced after its desperate attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue fell flat. The country has found itself isolated after being snubbed at the United Nations, as well as by countries like the United States, France, and Russia.

Qureshi expressed his concerns over the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir in an interview to 'Swiss TV', as reported by the Pakistani media. "The countries in the European Union are quite aware of the scenario (in Kashmir) but they are not raising their voice due to 'political reasons'," he was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, Qureshi admitted in front of the international media that Jammu and Kashmir is an "Indian state" on a day India issued a strong statement against Pakistan and China for making reference to Jammu and Kashmir in their joint statement where Beijing extended its support to Islamabad over Kashmir, that they stand with Pakistan to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and national dignity.