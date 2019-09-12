  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan wants ‘third party mediation’ in India’s internal matter: Qureshi

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Sep 11: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi once again claimed that third party intervention is the only way out to resolve Kashmir issue.

    Pakistan wants ‘third party mediation’ in India’s internal matter, Qureshi
    File Photo of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

    Qureshi said,''Bilateral talks between India and Pakistan not possible. Third party reconciliation is the only option between the two countries.''

    Pakistan has repeatedly been cornered in international forums over the Kashmir matter, be it at the United Nations or with the United States. Barring China, no country has extended cooperation to the Islamic nation in its bid to malign India.

    Qureshi's statement has come even though Islamabad has been left red-faced after its desperate attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue fell flat. The country has found itself isolated after being snubbed at the United Nations, as well as by countries like the United States, France, and Russia.

    Qureshi expressed his concerns over the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir in an interview to 'Swiss TV', as reported by the Pakistani media. "The countries in the European Union are quite aware of the scenario (in Kashmir) but they are not raising their voice due to 'political reasons'," he was quoted as saying.

    On Tuesday, Qureshi admitted in front of the international media that Jammu and Kashmir is an "Indian state" on a day India issued a strong statement against Pakistan and China for making reference to Jammu and Kashmir in their joint statement where Beijing extended its support to Islamabad over Kashmir, that they stand with Pakistan to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and national dignity.

    More SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI News

    Read more about:

    shah mahmood qureshi pakistan article 370 kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 0:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue