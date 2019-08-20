  • search
    Pakistan to move ICJ over recent developments in Kashmir issue

    By Vishal S
    |

    Islamabad, Aug 20: Pakistan will reportedly move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the recent developments in Kashmir. The BJP-led government on August 5 scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status by revoking the Article 370 and also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan

    Pakistan has been strongly criticising the India's move alleging that New Delhi cannot take such a decision 'unilaterally' which Islamabad considers disputed. India however maintained that the recent changes in legislation pertaining to Kashmir is totally an internal matter of India.

    China on behalf of Pakistan also called for a UNSC meeting on Kashmir.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 19:54 [IST]
