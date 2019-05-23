  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan successfully test-fires ballistic missile Shaheen-II

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, May 23: Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, capable of hitting targets as far as 1,500 kilometers away, bringing major Indian cities under its range.

    The Pakistan Army said in a statement that the launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of the Army Strategic Forces Command.

    Pakistan successfully test-fires ballistic missile Shaheen-II
    Representational Image

    "Shaheen-II Missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads upto a range of 1,500 km. Shaheen-II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan's strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region," the Army said.

    Get ready, we need the heat on JeM to settle, ISI tells Lashkar

    It said that the launch, having its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations.

    Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on conduct of successful launch.

    President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have also congratulated scientists on their achievement, the statement said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan ballistic missile imran khan

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+208144352
    CONG+583088
    OTH975102
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP24024
    CONG404
    OTH606
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SDF12012
    SKM11011
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1060106
    BJP25025
    OTH15015
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP10444148
    TDP21526
    OTH101
    Full Results

    TRAILING

    Ram Kripal Yadav - BJP
    Pataliputra
    TRAILING
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue