    Pak shares list of nuclear installations with India

    By PTI
    Islamabad, Jan 01: Pakistan on Wednesday shared a list of its nuclear installations with India under a bilateral agreement.

    The list was handed over to an Indian High Commission official in accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India signed on December 31, 1988, the Foreign Office said in a statement here.

    India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

    "The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, at 1030 AM (PST)," it said.

    The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission at 1100 AM (IST), the FO said.

    Indian Navy to add firepower, plans six nuclear powered submarines

    The agreement contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on 1st of January every year.

    This is being done consecutively since January 1, 1992, according to the FO.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
