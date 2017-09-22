Asserting that jihadi terrorists are as much a threat to Pakistan as to the world, former Pakistan envoy to the US Hussain Haqqani on Friday rued the fact the Islamabad's action towards them has been "very selective".

Haqqani expressed concern that Pakistan was heading towards International isolation, adding that their leaders were not acknowledging this.

"Pakistan needs better relations with entire world including its neighbours Afghanistan and India...Jihadi terrorists in Pakistan are not only a threat to the world but also to Pakistan. Unfortunately, Pak's approach to them has been very selective," he told news agency ANI.

"Some have been dealt but some brought into the political mainstream like Hafeez Saeed's LeT. International opinion on this subject is very strong," he added.

He said that not heeding to international opinion would hurt Pakistan.

India on Friday gave a fitting response to Pakistan in theUnited Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and said that the neighbouring country has now become synonymous with terrorism.

Making use of its right-to-reply, India's First Secterary to the UN, Eenam Gambhir said, ''In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. Pakistan is now 'Terroristan', with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism.''

Gambhir's statement came as India exercised its right to reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's speech at the UN General Assembly, where he raked up the Kashmir issue and accused India of "terrorism against Pakistan".

