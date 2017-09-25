Pakistan, Russia hold joint military drill to enhance ties

Islamabad, Sep 25: To enhance military ties between Pakistan and Russia, both the countries are holding two-week long joint military drill focusing on counter-terrorism operations.

The joint exercise DRUZBA 2017 between special forces of Pakistan and Russia Armies started in Minralney Vody, Russia.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials of special forces of both countries, the Pakistan army said in a statement.

The joint exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations, hostage and rescue, cordon and search operation.

The joint exercise will enhance and further strengthen military ties between the two countries and share Pakistan Army's experience in war against terrorism, it said.

Pakistan's ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US, especially after President Donald Trump warned Islamabad for providing safe havens to terrorists, has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

PTI