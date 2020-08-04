YouTube
    Pakistan releases new political map including J&K as its own

    Islamabad, Aug 04: Ahead of August 5, a year since Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has released a new political map including Jammu and Kashmir as its own.

    Addressing media, Imran Khan termed it a historic day, adding that the new map represents ambition of Pakistani nationals.

    Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the new political map will be ncluded in the syllabus of schools.

    Earlier, the Pakistan government had also issued directives to be followed on August 5. 5th August has now been termed as Youm-e-Istehsal and Ghasbana Qabza, the press release read.

    The note also says that the terms of use will be IIOJK and not IOJK or IOK. It also says that the term to be used is Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and not Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir or Indian Occupied Kashmir.

    It also says that the term to be used is illegal action and not illegal annexation. Demographic apartheid can be used by not demographic re-engineering.

    All TV and Radio channels should play Pakistan and AJK national anthems immediately after one minute silence on August 5. The TV channels must ensure that the presenters should wear black solidarity bands and channel logos must be turned black to condemn Indian atrocities in Kashmir, the note further mentions.

    The theme shall be One year of Indian Military Siege in IIOJK, the press note approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan also says.

