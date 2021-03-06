India allows use of its air space for Imran Khan’s aircraft for travel to Sri Lanka

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote

Islamabad, Mar 06: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan secured 178 votes - 6 more than required and won a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, or parliament's lower house, in a session marked by the opposition boycott and protest.

Khan received 178 votes as opposed to getting 176 votes in 2018, and won vote of confidence in Pakistan National Assembly, the speaker of the house announced.

The special session was called after the premier voluntarily sought a trust following an upset in Senate elections.

Khan, 68, decided to take a vote of confidence in the lower house of Parliament after his finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was defeated in the closely-fought Senate election on Wednesday. The Opposition demanded the Prime Minister's resignation after the debacle

The 10-party Opposition alliance, PDM has announced to boycott the session, making it easier for Khan to secure the required numbers.