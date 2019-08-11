Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams Article 370 removal, compares RSS to Nazis

By Simran Kashyap

Islamabad, Aug 11: Drawing a parallel between the RSS and Hitler, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government and accused that the move to scrap Article 370 in J&K is inspired by Nazis.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote,"The curfew, crackdown & impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK is unfolding exactly acc to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology. Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing. Question is: Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich?"

He further said, "I am afraid this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler's Lebensraum."

The curfew, crackdown & impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK is unfolding exactly acc to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology. Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing. Question is: Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 11, 2019

Khan's outburst came nearly a week after the Indian government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution of India. The state, which has since been converted into a Union Territory, has been under lockdown since August 4.

Pakistan said that it will move a motion at the United Nations Security Council with China's support to condemn India for revoking Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy and bifurcating it.

On Saturday, Pakistan also formally suspended its trade relations with India, in retaliation against New Delhi's decision to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.