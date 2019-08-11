  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams Article 370 removal, compares RSS to Nazis

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Islamabad, Aug 11: Drawing a parallel between the RSS and Hitler, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government and accused that the move to scrap Article 370 in J&K is inspired by Nazis.

    Taking to Twitter, he wrote,"The curfew, crackdown & impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK is unfolding exactly acc to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology. Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing. Question is: Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich?"

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams Article 370 removal, compares RSS to Nazis
    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

    He further said, "I am afraid this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler's Lebensraum."

    Khan's outburst came nearly a week after the Indian government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution of India. The state, which has since been converted into a Union Territory, has been under lockdown since August 4.

    A role reversal for Doval: From pre-emptive strikes to ensuring peace

    Pakistan said that it will move a motion at the United Nations Security Council with China's support to condemn India for revoking Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy and bifurcating it.

    On Saturday, Pakistan also formally suspended its trade relations with India, in retaliation against New Delhi's decision to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    More IMRAN KHAN News

    Read more about:

    imran khan pakistan jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue