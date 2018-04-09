Pakistan: Massive protest rally held by 1 lakh Pashtuns in Peshawar against security forces

A massive protest rally by over 1 lakh Pashtuns held in Peshawar, on Sunday, against the Pakistani government. The protesters raised 'aazadi' slogans & demanded international community to intervene in war crimes being committed in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The participants chanted against security forces and carried portraits of relatives they claim went missing during military operations in recent years.

The group has become active since January when police killed a 27-year-old aspiring model from the tribes, Naqeebullah Mehsud, in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province.

The rally also called on authorities and the army to clear mines planted in their areas during their operations there.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day