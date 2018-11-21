  • search

Pakistan continues its attempts to internationalise Kashmir issue

    New Delhi, Nov 21: Pakistan continued its attempts to internationalise Kashmir issue. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is in Kuala Lumpur on a two-day official visit to Malaysia met his counterpart Mahathir Mohamad where he raised Kashmir issue.

    Imran Khan briefed Tun Mahathir on the grave human rights situation in Kashmir and in this regard referred to the Reports of UNOHCHR, Amnesty International, International People's Tribunal and All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group, UK. He also discussed the role of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir to highlight the issue.

    At a press conference following a brief meeting, the two leaders said they had discussed several topics of mutual interest especially on anti-corruption and tourism.

    This is Mr Khan's first bilateral visit to Malaysia after assuming office in August. The two countries enjoy warm brotherly relations founded in mutual respect friendship and understanding reinforced by strong cultural and religious affinities, the Foreign Office said in a statement last week.

    Pakistan was facing a $12 billion financing gap for the current fiscal year.

    The Pakistan government is keen to minimise the amount borrowed from the International Monetary Fund by getting loans from "friendly" countries like Saudi Arabia, China and Malaysia as officials here believe that the global lender could attach tough conditions.

    On Sunday, Khan visited the UAE where he held talks with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and discussed matters of bilateral, regional and mutual interest, amid reports that the Gulf country is ready to extend financial assistance to Pakistan.

    Early this month, Prime Minister Khan visited China, which reportedly agreed to provide $6 billion in aid to Pakistan.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 14:48 [IST]
