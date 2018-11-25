  • search

Pakistan: Clash over kids’ cricket match claims 7 lives from rival groups

    Islamabad, Nov 25: Kids' arguing over a game of cricket is not new. Nothing on the earth can be more trivial than this. But such a trivial matter turned deadly in Pakistan recently when adults from two rival groups took each other on in the wake of a clash between kids during a cricket match and believe it or not, seven lives were lost in the clashes that followed.

    The tragic incident has happened at Ghari Pulgran village in Abbottabad's Havelian tehsil on Friday evening, the Dawn reported.

    The rival groups had two brothers and the deceased included four members from one group and three from another. One man was also injured in the brawl and he was taken to hospital where he is in a critical state. The bodies of those killed were shifted to Havelian and District Headquarters Hospital in Abbottabad.

    Police forces were deployed in the area to maintain peace. A probe has also been started, the report said quoting police sources.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 13:23 [IST]
