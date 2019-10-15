Pakistan: Blast in Quetta leaves many injured

International

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Islamabad, Oct 15: One person has reportedly been injured in a blast in Pakistan's Quetta. Blast is said to have taken place near Double Road in the Balochistan's capital Quetta.

Police and security forces have rushed to the spot.

The blaze erupted at the site of the explosion after the blast, DAWN News reported.

Details awaited.

On September 28, at least three people including the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Mohammad Hanif lost his life a low-intensity blast in Balochistan province's Chaman city.

On September 30, four policemen were injured in a blast in Quetta. The blast took place on Quetta's Dasht Road near the Darakshan police check post.