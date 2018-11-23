Pakistan: 25 killed, multiple injured in a blast in Hangu

Hangu, Nov 23: Around 25 people were killed and 30 injured in a blast in Hangu's Kalaya Bazar area on Friday morning. According to security sources, the blast occurred outside the door of a seminary in Lower Orakzai.

The injured have been shifted to a health facility for treatment, the TV said.

Authorities added, the area has been cordoned and investigation into the blast is under way.

Motive and nature of explosion has yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan condemned the attack, saying that enemies have not been able to digest peace in the province.

The Hangu explosion is the second terrorism incident in the country today.