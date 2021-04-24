Pak reports 157 COVID-19 deaths, highest since last year

YouTube
    coronavirus pakistan

    Islamabad, Apr 24: Pakistan has reported 157 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since last year, while the new number cases recorded were 5,908, the health ministry said on Saturday.

    The Ministry of National Health Services said that 53 out of the 157 people who succumbed to the viral disease died while being on ventilator.

    "Pakistan has reported the death of 157 people in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus. This is the highest since June 20 last year when 153 people died due to the disease within a day," the ministry said in a statement.

    The current coronavirus deaths in Pakistan stands at 16,999 while the total number of cases have gone up to 790,016.

    "At least 686,488 people recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count. Total number of active cases in Pakistan was 86,529," the ministry said.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 24, 2021, 12:25 [IST]
