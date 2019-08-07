  • search
    Pak PM sets up committee to prepare plan of action on India's J&K decision

    By PTI
    Islamabad, Aug 6: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday set up a high level committee to prepare a plan of action on India's decision to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

    Pak PM sets up committee to prepare plan of action on Indias J&K decision

    The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

    [ Pakistan prepared to ''go to any extent'' to help Kashmiris: Army chief Gen Bajwa]

    The seven-member committee is headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to an official statement.

    The committee would give "recommendations to formulate the legal/diplomatic/political response on the latest developments related to Kashmir," it said. The committee comprises attorney general, chief of ISI, chief of military intelligence, the Army chief's media wing and international law experts. India maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part and it includes Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

    PTI

