Pak pleads UNSC with a request to release Hafiz Saeed’s ‘living expenses’

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New York, Sep 26: Pakistan has approached United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with a request to release monthly expenses for 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and globally designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed for what Islamabad described as "necessary basic living expenses".

The council has 'approved' the letter after no objections were raised to it within the set deadline.

In a notification dated August 15 the UNSC committee pursuant to resolution 1267, 1989, 2253, said, "The Chair has the honor to refer to his draft letter to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan communicating the Committee's decision with respect to the intention of the Pakistani authorities to authorize certain expenditures to the benefit of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (ODi.263), Haji Muhammad Ashraf (ODi.265) and Zafar Iqbal (ODi.308) to cover basic expenses, as specified in the note verbale of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan pursuant to paragraph 81 (a) of resolution 2368 (2017)."

Going slow on Hafiz Saeed, looking up to Azhar, Pak is only worsening its case at FATF

"The Chair wishes to inform the members that no objections were placed by the set deadline of 15 August 2019 for the consideration of the draft letter. Consequently, the letter is approved and the Chair will instruct the Secretariat to dispatch it," the letter added.

Saeed, chief of UN-designated terrorist organisation Jammat--ud-Dawa was banned in December 2008 by the United Nations Security Council after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed. Four years later, the United States had announced a US $ 10 million bounty for his arrest.Hafiz Saeed had tried to get off the UN list earlier this year but the attempt was firmly blocked.