  • search

Pak Minister attends event with 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Islamabad, Oct 1: A minister in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Cabinet has shared the dias with 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed at an event in Islamabad, hours after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured the world that his country has "turned the tide against terrorism".

    Hafiz Saeed
    Hafiz Saeed

    Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri was seen seated near Saeed as he addressed an All Parties Conference organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council on Sunday, according to media reports.

    Also Read How India convinced the US to help track and crack Dawood Ibrahim

    A banner in the background said the conference was in "defence of Pakistan", and mentioned "Kashmir" as well as "threats from India".

    The Difa-e-Pakistan Council is a coalition of over 40 Pakistani political and religious parties that advocate conservative policies.

    Qadri's presence at the event with Saeed vindicated India's stand that there is no change in Islamabad's atttude towards terrorism after Prime Minister Khan assumed office in August.

    Also Read Hafiz Saeed's JuD get Pak SC nod to do charity work

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in her address to the UN General Assembly on Saturday said Pakistan's commitment to terrorism as an instrument of state policy has not abated one bit.

    She asked the world leaders how India can pursue talks with a nation that "glorifies killers" and allows the Mumbai attack mastermind to "roam free" with impunity.

    Qureshi in his address to the UN General Assembly said Pakistan had turned the tide against terrorism. With the deployment of 200,000 troops, Pakistan has conducted the largest and most effective counter terrorism campaign in the world. Peace and security have returned to our cities and towns, he had claimed.

    The US has named Saeed as a specially-designated global terrorist, and announced a USD 10 million bounty for information that will help bring him to justice.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    hafiz saeed pakistan

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue