Pak warns against making donations to Hafiz Saeed's JuD, 71 other terror groups

Pakistan on Saturday warned the public that making donations to 72 terror outfits including Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), headed by 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

The move comes a day after the US suspended about $2 billion in security aid to Pakistan for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network terror groups and dismantle their safe havens.

Pakistan's Interior Ministry also banned Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a subsidiary of JuD, and 70 other groups.

"People should avoid giving them charity, and should instead report any suspicious activities on 1717," read a release issued by Pakistan Interior Ministry.

The Express Tribune has reported that providing any kind of assistance to any of the blacklisted organisations financially or otherwise, would be considered a crime henceforth.

So far three First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered in Islamabad against those putting up FIF banners.

US President Donald Trump had on January 1 accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for $33 billion aid over the last 15 years.

