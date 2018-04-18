Our resolve is to transform India, says PM Modi in Sweden

In his address to Indian Diaspora in Sweden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India's image is rising globally.

"I want to thank his majesty King of Sweden, the Prime Minister & the people who of Sweden for welcoming me and my delegation with so much of warmness," he said.

"Language can be different, circumstances varied, but there is one thing that binds is all- and that is of being Indian. Whether it be Africa or the small countries of a Pacific Ocean, or ASEAN, Europe or Asian countries, all of them view India as a trustworthy friend," he added.

PM Modi further said that now empowerment is a tool for poverty-stricken women. "There used to just slogans about Garibi Hatao. Now, empowerment is a tool especially for women who have been poverty stricken," says Modi. Speaking of the success of his government's Ujjwala scheme, PM says, "Many of you left India years ago. You might recall, one had to wait for days for LPG gas cylinder. Now suppliers call and ask 'can we deliver a cylinder'".

Harping on his "New India" vision, PM Modi says his government would transform India. "All these programmes (brought by the government) are not reforms. This is transformation. This is our promise. We will transform India. The road ahead is long but we have our destination in sight and determination in heart," he said.

