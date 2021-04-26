Oscars Winners 2021: Full list
Los Angeles, Apr 26: Filmmaker Chloe Zhao has scripted history at the 93rd Academy Awards by becoming the first woman of colour and only the second woman in the Oscars'' history to win best director trophy.
Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win best director in 2009 for her film "The Hurt Locker".
Oscars 2021 winners: Full list
Best Picture: Nomadland
Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins
Best Actress: Frances McDormand Nomadland
Best Supporting Actor- Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress- Youn Yuh-Jung for Minari
Best Director - Chloe Zhao for Nomadland
Best Supporting Actress
Best Animated Feature Film- Soul
Best Original Score- Soul
Best International Feature Film- Another Round (Denmark) in Danish
Best Documentary Feature- My Octopus Teacher
Best Visual Effects- Tenet
Best Cinematography- Erik Messerschmidt for Mank
Best Film Editing- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for Sounds of Metal
Best Adapted Screenplay- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller from The Father
Best Original Screenplay- Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)- The Father - Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Writing (Original Screenplay)- Promising Young Woman - Written by Emerald Fennell
Best Sound- Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Philip Bladh, Carlos Cortés and Michelle Couttolenc for Sound of Metal
Best Makeup and Hairstyling- Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Costume Design- Ann Roth for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Live Action Short Film- Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
Best Animated Short Film- Will McCORMACK and Michael Govier for If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Documentary Short Subject- Colette
Oscars humanitarian award- Motion Picture and Television Fund