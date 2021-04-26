Oscars Winners 2021: Full list

From wide receiver to Oscar: Matthew Cherry had tweeted about winning the award 8 years ago

Los Angeles, Apr 26: Filmmaker Chloe Zhao has scripted history at the 93rd Academy Awards by becoming the first woman of colour and only the second woman in the Oscars'' history to win best director trophy.

Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win best director in 2009 for her film "The Hurt Locker".

Oscars 2021 winners: Full list

Best Picture: Nomadland

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins

Best Actress: Frances McDormand Nomadland

Best Supporting Actor- Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress​- Youn Yuh-Jung for Minari

Best Director - Chloe Zhao for Nomadland

Best Supporting Actress

Best Animated Feature Film- Soul

Best Original Score- Soul

Best International Feature Film- Another Round (Denmark) in Danish

Best Documentary Feature​- My Octopus Teacher

Best Visual Effects- Tenet

Best Cinematography​- Erik Messerschmidt for Mank

Best Film Editing​- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for Sounds of Metal

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)- The Father - Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Writing (Original Screenplay)- Promising Young Woman - Written by Emerald Fennell

Best Sound​- Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Philip Bladh, Carlos Cortés and Michelle Couttolenc for Sound of Metal

Best Makeup and Hairstyling- Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Costume Design- Ann Roth for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Live Action Short Film- Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

Best Animated Short Film- Will McCORMACK and Michael Govier for If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Documentary Short Subject- Colette

Oscars humanitarian award- Motion Picture and Television Fund