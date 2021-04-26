YouTube
    oscar awards oscar

    Oscars Winners 2021: Full list

    Los Angeles, Apr 26: Filmmaker Chloe Zhao has scripted history at the 93rd Academy Awards by becoming the first woman of colour and only the second woman in the Oscars'' history to win best director trophy.

    Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win best director in 2009 for her film "The Hurt Locker".

    Best Picture: Nomadland

    Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins

    Best Actress: Frances McDormand Nomadland

    Best Supporting Actor- Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah

    Best Supporting Actress​- Youn Yuh-Jung for Minari

    Best Director - Chloe Zhao for Nomadland

    Best Animated Feature Film- Soul

    Best Original Score- Soul

    Best International Feature Film- Another Round (Denmark) in Danish

    Best Documentary Feature​- My Octopus Teacher

    Best Visual Effects- Tenet

    Best Cinematography​- Erik Messerschmidt for Mank

    Best Film Editing​- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for Sounds of Metal

    Best Adapted Screenplay- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller from The Father

    Best Original Screenplay- Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman

    Best Sound​- Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Philip Bladh, Carlos Cortés and Michelle Couttolenc for Sound of Metal

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling- Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

    Best Costume Design- Ann Roth for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

    Best Live Action Short Film- Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

    Best Animated Short Film- Will McCORMACK and Michael Govier for If Anything Happens I Love You

    Best Documentary Short Subject- Colette

    Oscars humanitarian award- Motion Picture and Television Fund

