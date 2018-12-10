  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ongoing Lankan crisis as one between foreign and indigenous thinking: Sirisena

    By Pti
    |

    Colombo, Dec 10: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has described the ongoing political crisis in the country as one between foreign and local values.

    Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. PTI file photo
    Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. PTI file photo

    "This is an issue between those who believe in foreign thinking and those who respect local values", Sirisena said Sunday, addressing a gathering in his home base Polonnaruwa. The comment was seen as an indirect reference to the United National Party, with whom Sirisena was running the national unity government since 2015.

    The partnership ended on October 26 when Sirisena fired his Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is the leader of UNP, paving the way for a never-before-seen political stand-off in the island nation.

    Also read: Lanka crisis: SC reserves verdict on petitions against Sirisena's decision to dissolve Parliament

    Since firing Wickremesinghe, Sirisena has highlighted the "shortcomings" of the former PM in a bid to justify the sacking and dissuade the reinstatement of Wickremesinghe. However, Wickremesinghe holds on to the official residence of the prime minister, claiming his sacking was unconstitutional.

    Sirisena later dissolved parliament to call snap elections. Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was appointed by Sirisena to replace Wickremesinghe, has failed to prove his parliamentary majority.

    Also read: Rajapaksa suffers another blow; Sri Lankan court bars him from acting as PM

    The issue is now in the courts, with both the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal set to deliver judgments on the legality of Sirisena's action. Sirisena said he would decide his next political move depending on the court rulings.

    He was somewhat critical of the courts' interim rulings which allowed the cases to proceed. Wickremesinghe's allies say his parliamentary majority has been proved several times and Sirisena must restore him in office. The president refuses to do so.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    sri lanka ranil wickremesinghe mahinda rajapaksa maithripala sirisena

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue