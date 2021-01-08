Risk of his posts 'too great': Facebook, Instagram extend ban on Trump's account till transition is complete

On Capitol violence, Trump says like all Americans, he is outraged

Washington, Jan 08: While conceding defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump condemned the violent supporters who stormed the nation's Capitol on Wednesday.

Now the Congress has certified the results, a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power, Trump said.

Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order, Trump also said.