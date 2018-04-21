Oman: Music producer and EDM star Avicii dies at the age of 28

Music producer and EDM star Avicii, who has collaborated with the likes of Madonna and Coldplay, has died in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28, reports AP.

No cause of death was announced, and Avicii's representative said no further statements would be issued.

Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the 28-year-old DJ, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," the statement said.

Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement and a rare DJ capable of worldwide arena tour. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest hit was "Le7els."

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day