Oil prices soar more than 4 per cent after Iranian general Soleimani killed

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hong Kong, Jan 03: Oil prices soared more than four per cent Friday following claims that the US had killed a top Iranian general, ratcheting up tensions between the foes and fuelling fears of a conflict in the crude-rich region.

The head of Iran's Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, was hit in an attack on Baghdad international airport early Friday, according to Hased, a powerful Iraqi paramilitary force linked to Tehran.

Iran Quds Force chief killed in rocket attack at Baghdad airport

Brent surged 4.4 per cent to USD 69.16 and WTI jumped 4.3 per cent to 63.84.