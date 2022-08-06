Official heading Taiwan's missile production, found dead in hotel: Report

China using my Taiwan visit as 'an excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Taipei, Aug 06: The deputy head of Taiwan defense ministry's research and development unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, Reuters has reported citing Central News Agency.

Ou Yang Li-hsing was the deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan on Saturday morning.

The report said that authorities were looking into the cause of death.

Ou Yang was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, CNA said, adding that he had assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects.

The authorities are investigating the cause of death.

Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island

The military-owned body is currently working hard to produce more than double its yearly missile production capacity to close to 500 this year, as Taiwan boosts its combat power amid its face-off against China's growing military threat.

Ou Yang's death comes as Beijing presses ahead with exercises aimed at practising a blockade and ultimate invasion of the democratic island after the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged the Chinese government.

Story first published: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 13:41 [IST]