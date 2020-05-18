  • search
    Obama was 'grossly incompetent president': Donald Trump

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, May 18: US President Donald Trump on Sunday called his predecessor Barak Obama a 'grossly incompetent president’.

    The Trump’s reaction came after Obama on Saturday criticised the US authorities' response to the coronavirus outbreak. “He (Obama) was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent,” Trump told reporters at the White House on his arrival from Camp David. Trump was responding to a question on the virtual commencement address by Obama a day earlier.

    US 'could cut off the whole relationship' with China: Trump

    In his address to college graduates, Obama had said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the American leadership. “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama said without naming officials.

    “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” he added. There was no immediate response from the office of the former president on the remarks made by Trump.

