North Korea tests ‘hi-tech weapon’; it’s back on collision course, fears experts

Pyongyang, Nov 17: It's only six months since North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un had a historic meeting with US President Donald Trump in Singapore over denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and leading his country on the path of reconciliation and peace. The summit had materialised after a lot of roller-coaster ride but now, it seems Pyongyang had little true commitment towards de-escalation since it tested "a newly developed ultramodern" weapon during an event which was supervised by none other than Kim, the country's state media KCNA said on Friday (November 16) morning.

According to a report in CNN, not much was known about the latest weapon tested by the hermit kingdom but it certainly gave the message that it is ready to return to a more antagonistic relationship with the US if the talks failed to fulfil the expectations.

"He's tiptoeing towards a more aggressive posture in negotiations with the US and he's signaling that he's not going to give way and can simply return to his old practices if (the US) don't change their approach," Josh Pollack, a senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterrey, was quoted as saying by CNN.

KCNA did not give any details on the location of the testing and also furnished little about the weapon other than the facts that it was "tactical" and that it was commissioned by Kim's father and predecessor Kim Jong Il.