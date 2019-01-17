Nike comes up with shoes that can be tied with smartphone

Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Jan 16: "Impossible" is a word that could soon be extinct from human history. Sportswear giant Nike has come up with a set of shoes the laces of which can be tied using the smartphone! Yes, the futuristic tech inspired by "Back to the Future" is a reality. Though Nike had come up with a pair of shoes almost identical with those from the 1985 film for charity a couple of years ago, the set it came up today on Tuesday, January 15, is aimed for athletes' use.

Athletes can face inconvenience while in action and may require an adjustment in the shoes and to prevent them from getting down to get the shoe back in shape, Nike has created Nike Adapt - a platform which creates a truly custom fit by combining a power-lacing system which is quite advanced, an app as well as a firmware which is continuously updated and can be seen in action in the Nike Adapt BB Basketball shoe.

When one puts his/her foot into the shoes equipped with Adapt BB, the platform "senses" the requirement and accordingly adjusts the laces for a comfortable fit. Moreover, through a FitAdapt system, one can choose from a variety of fit types either through manual touch on the shoe or via smartphone where customised fits can be set as programmed.

The shoes go on sale globally on February 17 for $350 (Rs 24,862).