  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Next round of US-China trade negotiations on October 10

    By
    |

    Washington, Oct 08: The US and China will hold the next round of trade negotiations on October 10, the White House announced on Monday, as the two major trading powers tried to end their bruising trade war.

    The American side would be led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin. The Chinese delegation will be led by Vice Premier Liu He.

    Next round of US-China trade negotiations on October 10

    Topics of discussion will include forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, agriculture and enforcement, the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.

    Trump dwells on trade with India, sidesteps questions on Pak, terrorism

    "The two sides will look to build on the deputy-level talks of the past weeks," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

    Advertising

    China and the US have been negotiating a trade deal for more than 10 months now.

    President Donald Trump wants to reach an agreement with the Chinese that reduces the massive trade imbalance between the two countries, which last year climbed to over $539 billion.

    He also wants China to address the issue of theft of intellectual properties of US companies and their forced coercion inside China.

    The Trump administration had first imposed tariffs on Chinese imports last year in a bid to win concessions from China, which responded with tit-for-tat tariffs. The escalating dispute between the world's two largest economies has depressed stock prices and poses a threat to the global economy.

    More TRUMP ADMINISTRATION News

    Read more about:

    trump administration united states china

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 6:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue