Netherlands going gaga over Mahatma Gandhi’s bicycle and his legacy

The Hague, Oct 2: Most of us associate Mahatma Gandhi with a stick in his hand and walking the length and breadth of the country as a part of India's freedom struggle.

However, a very few would know that Gandhiji also used to ride bicycles, especially during his younger days in South Africa.

People taking part in Gandhi March at The Hague in Netherlands on Sunday. Picture credit: @ANI

As people of Netherlands celebrated a two-day-long 148th birth anniversary of Gandhi, a bicycle personally used by Bapuji was on display in The Hague.

The bicycle was on display at Grote Kerk in The Hague on Sunday as a part of various activities celebrating Bapu's legacy in the European country.

On Sunday, a large crowd participated in "Gandhi March" as a part of "Follow the Mahatma" campaign in The Hague.

The Gandhi March also saw the staging of an excerpt of the opera titled "Satyagraha", inspired by Gandhi's philosophy of non-violent resistance in The Hague on Sunday.

The music for the opera was composed by musician Philip Glass and was staged at Grote Kerk in the city.

Dutch book "Gandhi--An illustrated biography" authored by Indian writer Pramod Kapoor was also released on the occasion.

Story first published: Monday, October 2, 2017, 13:16 [IST]
