Netherlands going gaga over Mahatma Gandhi’s bicycle and his legacy

The Hague, Oct 2: Most of us associate Mahatma Gandhi with a stick in his hand and walking the length and breadth of the country as a part of India's freedom struggle.

However, a very few would know that Gandhiji also used to ride bicycles, especially during his younger days in South Africa.

As people of Netherlands celebrated a two-day-long 148th birth anniversary of Gandhi, a bicycle personally used by Bapuji was on display in The Hague.

The bicycle was on display at Grote Kerk in The Hague on Sunday as a part of various activities celebrating Bapu's legacy in the European country.

On Sunday, a large crowd participated in "Gandhi March" as a part of "Follow the Mahatma" campaign in The Hague.

Netherlands: Ppl participate in 'Gandhi March' as part of 'Follow the Mahatma' campaign being observed on October 1 and 2 in The Hague pic.twitter.com/5SuKZzoFH0 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2017

The Gandhi March also saw the staging of an excerpt of the opera titled "Satyagraha", inspired by Gandhi's philosophy of non-violent resistance in The Hague on Sunday.

The music for the opera was composed by musician Philip Glass and was staged at Grote Kerk in the city.

Dutch book "Gandhi--An illustrated biography" authored by Indian writer Pramod Kapoor was also released on the occasion.

