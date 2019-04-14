  • search
    Nepal: Two killed, 5 injured in Summit Air crash in Lukla

    Kathmandu, Apr 14: Around two people were killed and five were injured in Summit Air flight crash at Tenzing-Hillary-Lukla airport. The aircraft had collided with a parked chopper at the airport.

    Nepal: Two killed, 5 injured in Summit Air crash in Lukla

    The Summit air aircraft was taking off when it collided with the chopper parked at the helipad in Tenzing-Hillary Airport, Solukhumbu.

    The injured five people have been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

