Nepal: Two killed, 5 injured in Summit Air crash in Lukla

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kathmandu, Apr 14: Around two people were killed and five were injured in Summit Air flight crash at Tenzing-Hillary-Lukla airport. The aircraft had collided with a parked chopper at the airport.

The Summit air aircraft was taking off when it collided with the chopper parked at the helipad in Tenzing-Hillary Airport, Solukhumbu.

The injured five people have been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.