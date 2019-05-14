  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nation wide curfew imposed as communal violence hits Sri-Lanka

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Colombo, May 14: The Sri Lankan authorities on Monday enforced a six-hour countrywide curfew as communal violence continued to spread in the island nation in the latest fallout from the Easter Sunday suicide bombings, which killed nearly 260 people.

    "The curfew has been imposed from 9 p.m. tonight to 4 a.m. tomorrow," a police spokesperson said.

    Nation wide curfew imposed as communal violence hits Sri-Lanka

    Earlier in the day, the police reimposed a curfew, few hours after it was lifted, on four towns of Kuliyapitiya, Bingiriya, Dummalasuriya and Hettipola in the northwestern region till 4 a.m. tomorrow following a communal clash in the area.

    It was later extended to the entire North Western Province as violence continued to spread.

    Sri Lanka blocks Facebook, WhatsApp after anti-Muslim riots

    Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also appealed for calm after the unrest broke out, especially in Kurunegala district targeting Muslims, and appealed to the public not to be swayed by false information.

    "I appeal to all citizens to remain calm and not be swayed by false information. Security forces are working tirelessly to apprehend terrorists and ensure the security of the country, but each time there is civil unrest, we increase their burden and hamper ongoing investigations," he said.

    The Lankan government on Monday also reimposed a ban on social media following violent incidents between the minority Muslim and majority Sinhalese communities in the country.

    The blockade of Facebook and WhatsApp comes a day after Sri Lankan police imposed curfew in the country's western coastal town of Chilaw where a mob attacked a mosque and some shops owned by Muslims in a dispute that started on a Facebook post by a Muslim shop owner.

    The violence is a new backlash from the Easter attacks where nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels, killing 253 people and injuring over 500 others.

    Easter bombings: about 200 children lost their kins

    The Islamic State terror group claimed the attacks, but the government blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ).

    Sri Lanka banned the NTJ and arrested over 100 people in connection with the blasts.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SRI LANKA News

    Read more about:

    sri lanka communal violence curfew

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 6:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue