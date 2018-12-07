Home News International NASA’s Mars InSight lander is on selfie-snapping spree

Washington, Dec 7: One week after its landing, NASA's InSight lander is on a selfie-snapping spree - and the photos could be used as a guide for 2.4 million Earthlings and their descendants to look for their names.

Pictures from full-color Instrument Deployment Camera, which is mounted on the spacecraft's 6-foot-long robotic arm, will help scientist ensure that the spots they pick will be sufficiently level and rock-free to accommodate the first instruments to be lifted up and placed down permanently on the surface of another planet.

More images from InSight's arm were scheduled to come down this past weekend. However, imaging was momentarily interrupted, resuming the following day. During the first few weeks in its new home, InSight has been instructed to be extra careful, so anything unexpected will trigger what's called a fault. Considered routine, it causes the spacecraft to stop what it is doing and ask for help from operators on the ground.

About InSight:

JPL manages InSight for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. InSight is part of NASA's Discovery Program, managed by the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Lockheed Martin Space in Denver built the InSight spacecraft, including its cruise stage and lander, and supports spacecraft operations for the mission.