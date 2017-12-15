NASA discovers 8th planet orbiting another solar system

NASA's planet-hunting Kepler mission has discovered,for the first time, the eighth planet with the help of researchers using 'machine learning' from search engine giant Google.

NASA Researchers have found for the first time an 8th planet orbiting a star far, far away from our solar system. NASA has named the new planet 'Kepler-90i'.

NASA said, "Machine learning is an approach to artificial intelligence, and demonstrates new ways of analysing Kepler data."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was excited to share to share two newly-discovered planets ID'd by Google Artificial Intelligence models. He tweeted, "Kepler-80 g, and Kepler-90 i -- which is in the first 8-planet system outside our own! Amazing example of how AI can help w/ new scientific discoveries. Next stop, hyperspace."