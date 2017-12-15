NASA discovers 8th planet orbiting another solar system

NASA's planet-hunting Kepler mission has discovered,for the first time, the eighth planet with the help of researchers using 'machine learning' from search engine giant Google.
NASA Researchers have found for the first time an 8th planet orbiting a star far, far away from our solar system. NASA has named the new planet 'Kepler-90i'.
NASA said, "Machine learning is an approach to artificial intelligence, and demonstrates new ways of analysing Kepler data."
Google CEO Sundar Pichai was excited to share to share two newly-discovered planets ID'd by Google Artificial Intelligence models. He tweeted, "Kepler-80 g, and Kepler-90 i -- which is in the first 8-planet system outside our own! Amazing example of how AI can help w/ new scientific discoveries. Next stop, hyperspace."
Kepler-90i
Kepler-90i is a sizzling hot, rocky planet. It's the smallest of eight planets in the Kepler-90 system. It orbits so close to its star that a "year" passes in just 14 days.
Kepler-90 system
Milky Way galaxy is full of hundreds of billions of worlds just waiting to be found. In 2014, scientists using data from our planet-hunting Kepler space telescope discovered seven planets orbiting Kepler-90, a Sun-like star located 2,500 light-years away. Now, an eighth planet has been identified in this planetary system, making it tied with our own solar system in having the highest number of known planets. Courtesy: @NASA
Kepler-90i temperatures
Average surface temperatures on Kepler-90i are estimated to hover around 800 degrees Fahrenheit, making it an unlikely place for life as we know it. Courtesy: @NASA
Kepler-90 system
The Kepler-90 system is set up like our solar system, with the small planets located close to their star and the big planets farther away. This pattern is evidence that the system's outer gas planets-which are about the size of Saturn and Jupiter-formed in a way similar to our own. Courtesy: @NASA
Kepler, planet-hunting spacecraft
Kepler is the most successful planet-hunting spacecraft to date, with more than 2,500 confirmed exoplanets and many more awaiting verification. Future space missions, like the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), the James Webb Space Telescope and Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST) will continue the search for new worlds and even tell us which ones might offer promising homes for extraterrestrial life. Courtesy: @NASA
OneIndia News