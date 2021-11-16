YouTube
    My old friend, we must work closely: President Xi tells Biden

    Washington, Nov 16: US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping opened a virtual summit on Monday. Biden appealed to President Xi for better communication between the superpowers to avoid conflict.

    Biden said that they must develop guardrails to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended. He also said that they would have a candid discussion.

    President Xi while referring to Biden as his old friend said that they must work more closely. "China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation," the Chinese president also said.

    Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 8:27 [IST]
