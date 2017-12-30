Two dead in shooting at a Long Beach business, Southern California

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Two persons have been killed in a shooting incident reported at a business at Long Beach, Southern California.

Multiple people shot at a Long Beach business, Southern California

The LA Times while quoting the Long Beach police said that they responded to the location amid reporters of a shooter at large. While they have found multiple casualties, the police said that they longer considered it to be an active shooting scene. Reports also suggested that the gunman was dead.

The incident took place near Long Beach Boulevard and San Antonio Drive in the Bixby Knolls area. The area was cordoned off and several ambulances were at the scene. Witnesses said that the shooting took place in a building which housed a law office.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

shooting, california, gunman, death

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.