    Mild earthquake hits Nepal, no damage reported: National Seismological Centre

    Kathmandu, Apr 28: A mild earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the richter scale hit the Kathmandu valley on Wednesday, the National Seismological Centre has said, adding that no damage has been reported.

    "Kathmandu valley was hit by an earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the richter scale on Wednesday," the seismological centre said.

    An aftershock measuring 3.5 magnitude on the richter scale was also recorded at 1.59 am local time with epicenter located at Kalanki, in the outskirt of Kathmandu district, the centre added.

    The tremor was felt in and around Kathmandu valley.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 20:30 [IST]
    X