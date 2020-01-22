  • search
    Mars 2020 rover: 9 finalists selected. Now it's time to vote for your favorite one

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Jan 22: NASA's Mars 2020 rover is waiting to be named and you have the chance to help.

    NASA has selected nine potential names for a rover that's due to be launched to Mars in July 17, and and land on Mars's Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021.

    Mars 2020 rover: 9 finalists selected. Now its time to vote for your favorite one

    You have just six days to cast an online vote for your favorite name.

    So What to do now?

    Well, Pick from the nine names shortlisted via a 'Name the Rover' essay contest which began in August last year.

    Students (kindergarten to 12th grade) from across the U.S. were asked to send a name along with a short essay on why they thought their name was the perfect fit.

    'Space unites us': Jasmin Moghbeli becomes first Iranian-American astronaut in NASA

    According to the NASA website, more than 28,000 essays were submitted and a panel of 4,700 volunteer judges -- educators, professionals and space enthusiasts -- helped narrow it down to 155 semifinalists from every State and territory in the country.

    "Thousands more volunteered time to be part of the judging process. Now it is the public's opportunity to become involved and express their excitement for their favorites of the final nine," she added.

    The nine finalist submission names are:

    • Endurance
    • Tenacity
    • Promise
    • Perseverance
    • Vision
    • Clarity
    • Ingenuity
    • Fortitude
    • Courage

    The poll page (go.nasa.gov/name2020) opened on January 21 and will remain open through Jan. 27

    NASA said that the rover's new name and the student behind it will be announced in early March. The winner will also receive an invitation to see the launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

