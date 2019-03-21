Man who wanted Christchurch-like attack in India sacked, deported from Dubai

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dubai, Mar 21: An employee working with UAE-based Transguard Group was sacked and deported from Dubai after he allegedly celebrated the mass killing of Muslims in New Zealand last week.

At least 50 people were killed and dozens wounded by a lone gunman at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday in what is the country's worst modern mass shooting.

Taking to Facebook, the accused made an insensitive comment expressing his approval of the terror attacks and also suggested that such attacks should also happen in India.

Don't blame me for NZ attacks, says US President Trump

The company in a statement said that following an internal investigation it found that one of its employees had made inflammatory comments on his personal Facebook account celebrating the deplorable mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

"Over the weekend, a Transguard employee made inflammatory comments on his personal Facebook account celebrating the deplorable mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. This prompted an internal investigation, which uncovered the fact that the individual in question had been posting his views on social media under an assumed name", the company said in a statement posted on its website.

The accused used a fake ID with the name Rony Singh to write the inflammatory posts.

Hate, blame, contempt, tribalism: Australian PM's words after Christchurch hold so true for India

"After verifying this person's actual identity, he was apprehended by Transguard, stripped of his security credentials, terminated from our employment and handed over to the relevant authorities as per company policy and UAE Cybercrime Law No. 5 of 2012", the company said.

The security company neither disclosed the identity of its employee nor shared the message he had posted. However, the screenshot of the alleged message taking the round on social media revealed that the accused used a fake ID with the name Rony Singh to write the inflammatory posts.

This is not the first time someone has been fired and deported because of a social media post. Last year a man in Dubai was sacked after he uploaded a video on Facebook in which he threatened to kill Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and rape his family. The 56-year-old, a rigging supervisor at an Abu Dhabi based company, was subsequently sacked.