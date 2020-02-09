Man wears astronaut outfit to protect against coronavirus while taking flight in Beijing

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Beijing, Feb 09: Ever since the coronavirus outbreak was first identified earlier this month, the officials have recommended protective wear as a preventative measure to protect citizens among the fast-spreading virus.

In the weeks after the outbreak, it was discovered that Coronavirus can spread from human to human via saliva or phlegm.

There are also reports that the outbreak sweeping China is creating a shortage of protectie masks and suits.

So, how are people protecting themselves in the midst of the rapidly widening coronavirus epidemic? Take a look at this:

A man wears an astronaut outfit to protect against novel coronavirus while taking a flight in Beijing, China. NCP Source via Global times https://t.co/BIm5Igf2YZ pic.twitter.com/teFU0smFRL — Eagle Computers - Small Business Services (@RalphMoore133) February 9, 2020

In a bid to protect himself from novel Coronavirus, a man was seen wearing giant astronaut outfit while taking a fight in Beijing.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has sharply risen to 803 with 86 new mortalities in a single day, mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province, while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 37,000, Chinese health officials said.

Eighty-six deaths were reported in mainland China with 3,399 fresh cases from 31 provincial-level regions, the country's National Health Commission said.

China's National Health Commission has called for the 'reasonable use' of protective suits in a statement on Sunday and cautioned against 'excessive and disorderly' use of the clothing that would waste resources and could also increase infection.